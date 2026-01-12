Elon Musk Reacts to Apple and Google Teaming on Gemini-Powered Siri

by

Elon Musk today expressed concern about Apple and Google partnering on a more personalized version of Siri powered by Google's generative AI platform Gemini.

iOS 18 Siri Personal Context
"This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that [they] also have Android and Chrome," wrote Musk, in a post on X.

Musk serves as CEO of xAI, the company behind Gemini competitor Grok.

It is unlikely that Apple or Google will publicly respond to Musk's comment, but we will update this story if the companies have anything to say.

In case you missed it, Apple and Google today jointly announced that Gemini will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized version of Siri that is set to launch this year. Apple has yet to announce exactly when the revamped Siri will launch, but it is reportedly set to arrive as part of iOS 26.4 in March or April.

xAI filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI last year, accusing the two companies of conspiring to "ensure their continued dominance" in the AI market.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Elon Musk, Gemini, Google, Siri Guide

Top Rated Comments

HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
21 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Musk is also suing Apple because ChatGPT is number one in the App Store and his Mecha Hitler CSAM app is not.

Seems everything is unfair when it doesn't directly benefit Musk? Such a crybaby.
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ReliableSource Avatar
ReliableSource
17 minutes ago at 11:44 am
It is wild to me that he managed to make so many people think he’s a genius
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
21 minutes ago at 11:39 am
He should be more worried about his Grok bot creating CSAM
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erihp Avatar
erihp
16 minutes ago at 11:44 am
why didnt they pick me?
how come no one likes me, im rich!
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
13 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Just shut up Musk. seriously no one cares what you say.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nickf Avatar
nickf
11 minutes ago at 11:50 am
Elon should be more concerned about his CSAM-generating system.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments