 T-Mobile Customers Can Now Use Satellite Connectivity in Canada and New Zealand - MacRumors
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T-Mobile Customers Can Now Use Satellite Connectivity in Canada and New Zealand

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T-Mobile's Starlink satellite connectivity is now available for T-Mobile users who are traveling in Canada and New Zealand.

tmobile starlink
T-Mobile users have previously had access to cellular connectivity through roaming agreements in Canada and New Zealand, and now T-Satellite connectivity is included. Canada satellite coverage is enabled through Rogers Satellite, and in New Zealand, satellite coverage is provided by One NZ. Both Rogers and One NZ have agreements with Starlink provider SpaceX.

T-Mobile updated its website to mention satellite roaming last week, and the company says that support for other locations will be coming in the future. T-Mobile is working with global roaming partners and SpaceX to expand T-Satellite.

T-Satellite is available to T-Mobile subscribers in the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and parts of southern Alaska. It is also now available in Canada and New Zealand, with a coverage map available on the T-Mobile website.

Rogers and One NZ customers can also use T-Satellite when traveling in the United States as part of the new partnership.

T-Mobile's satellite connectivity launched in July 2025 after several months of beta testing, and it is compatible with the iPhone 13 and later. In October 2025, T-Mobile added support for using satellite data with some third-party apps, an option not available with Apple's built-in satellite feature on the iPhone 14 and later.

Like Apple's satellite option, T-Satellite kicks in when users do not have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection available. A view of open sky is required to establish connectivity, but there is no need to manually hold an iPhone to the sky to connect as there is with Apple's implementation.

T-Satellite works on Apple iPhones, and it can be used alongside the native satellite connectivity. Satellite service is included in T-Mobile's Experience Beyond plans, and is priced at $10 per line for other T-Mobile plans.

Smartphone users without T-Mobile service can sign up for T-Satellite for $10 per month.

Tag: T-Mobile

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