iPhone 17e Rumored to Gain New Design, Dynamic Island, and More
Apple's iPhone 17e will gain upgrades including the Dynamic Island and a new design, according to a known Weibo leaker.
The leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" today claimed to reveal a selection of details about the upcoming iPhone 17e, allegedly originating in Apple's supply chain.
The device is apparently set to feature a new industrial design, the Dynamic Island, and the A19 chip. The iPhone 16e features a "notch" at the top of the display, similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. It also contains Apple's A18 chip.
The iPhone 17e is expected to retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a front-facing 12-megapixel camera, Face ID, and a rear 48-megapixel camera. The leaker says the biggest selling point of the device will continue to be its low price point.
The iPhone 16e is based on the design of 2022's iPhone 14, so it's possible that the iPhone 17e could be based on 2023's iPhone 15, which gained the Dynamic Island and a noticeably more rounded frame.
Reliable sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and Korea's The Elec agree that the iPhone 17e is on schedule to launch early next year.
Digital Chat Station has a relatively good track record for Apple rumors. They accurately revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature a slightly smaller 48-megapixel sensor than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the display panel design of the iPhone 12 back in 2020.
