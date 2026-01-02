Best Apple Deals of the Week: Start 2026 Off Right With a New Apple Watch Series 11 at Lowest-Ever Price

It's 2026, and we're kicking off the New Year with all of the best Apple-related discounts you can find online this week. Many of these are matching the low prices we saw over the holidays, including AirTags, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 11.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11

Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The New Year is a great time to invest in an Apple Watch and all of its activity tracking features, and this week Amazon has record low prices on multiple Apple Watch Series 11 models.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take up to $34 off AirTag

Take up to $34 off AirTag Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack returned to the low price of $64.98 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $19.00, down from $29.00.



Jackery and Anker

What's the deal? Take up to 65 percent off Jackery and Anker accessories

Take up to 65 percent off Jackery and Anker accessories Where can I get it? Jackery and Anker

Jackery and Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anyone shopping for portable power stations can find up to 65 percent off Anker and Jackery's best accessories this week. Each retailer is hosting a New Year's sale for its most popular charging accessories, with major savings on these high-priced power stations that match Black Friday prices in many cases.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Take $34 off Apple Pencil Pro

Take $34 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Apple Pencil Pro is still available for its all-time low holiday price of $94.97 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. This has been one of the more consistent deals of the holiday season, and we aren't sure how long it will stick around into the new year.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more

Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung is holding a New Year's sale this week, introducing great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.