Best Apple Deals of the Week: Start 2026 Off Right With a New Apple Watch Series 11 at Lowest-Ever Price
It's 2026, and we're kicking off the New Year with all of the best Apple-related discounts you can find online this week. Many of these are matching the low prices we saw over the holidays, including AirTags, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 11.
Apple Watch
- What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
The New Year is a great time to invest in an Apple Watch and all of its activity tracking features, and this week Amazon has record low prices on multiple Apple Watch Series 11 models.
AirTag
- What's the deal? Take up to $34 off AirTag
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Apple's AirTag 4-Pack returned to the low price of $64.98 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $19.00, down from $29.00.
Jackery and Anker
- What's the deal? Take up to 65 percent off Jackery and Anker accessories
- Where can I get it? Jackery and Anker
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Anyone shopping for portable power stations can find up to 65 percent off Anker and Jackery's best accessories this week. Each retailer is hosting a New Year's sale for its most popular charging accessories, with major savings on these high-priced power stations that match Black Friday prices in many cases.
Apple Pencil Pro
- What's the deal? Take $34 off Apple Pencil Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Apple Pencil Pro is still available for its all-time low holiday price of $94.97 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00. This has been one of the more consistent deals of the holiday season, and we aren't sure how long it will stick around into the new year.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung is holding a New Year's sale this week, introducing great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
TVs
- 55-inch QLED QEF1 Smart TV - $359.99, down from $599.99
- 55-inch QLED Q7F Smart TV - $399.99, down from $529.99
- 55-inch QLED Q8F Smart TV - $699.99, down from $749.99
- 55-inch OLED S95F Smart TV - $1,999.99, down from $2,299.99
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN90F Smart TV - $2,999.99, down from $4,499.99
Monitors
- 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor - $649.99, down from $899.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor - $777.99, down from $1,299.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen - $1,299.99, down from $2,699.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
