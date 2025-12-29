Samsung's Year End Sale Introduces Major Discounts on Popular Monitors and TVs
Samsung kicked off a new end-of-the-year sale this week, introducing great deals on monitors, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This is a good time to purchase a Samsung monitor, with hundreds of monitor deals available during the event. One of the best markdowns is on the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, available for $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99. If you're looking to add a second monitor to your workstation, you'll also find a few smaller options, like the 32-inch ViewFinity S7 for $299.99, down from $459.99.
For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.
TVs
- 55-inch QLED QEF1 Smart TV - $359.99, down from $599.99
- 55-inch QLED Q7F Smart TV - $399.99, down from $529.99
- 55-inch QLED Q8F Smart TV - $699.99, down from $749.99
- 75-inch Vision AI Smart TV - $649.99, down from $1,199.99
- 50-inch The Frame - $999.99, down from $1,099.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN70F Smart TV - $999.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch The Frame - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.99 (extra $100 off available through offer programs)
- 55-inch OLED S95F Smart TV - $1,999.99, down from $2,299.99
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $2,699.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch The Frame Pro - $3,799.99, down from $4,299.99 (extra $660 off available through offer programs)
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN90F Smart TV - $2,999.99, down from $4,499.99
Monitors
- 27-inch Odyssey G3 Monitor - $159.99, down from $229.99
- 32-inch ViewFinity S70A UHD Monitor - $299.99, down from $459.99
- 34-inch ViewFinity S6 Monitor - $399.99, down from $799.99
- 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor - $649.99, down from $899.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor - $777.99, down from $1,299.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen - $1,299.99, down from $2,699.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99
Appliances
- Bespoke Smart Dishwasher - $899.99, down from $1,299.00
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $999.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,799.00, down from $2,999.00
- Bespoke All-in-One Combo Washer/Dryer - $2,099.00, down from $3,299.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,499.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,399.99, down from $4,999.00
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy XR - Save up to $1,140 with the Explorer Pack
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $700 in instant trade-in credit
- Galaxy Ring - Get up to $150 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Watch Ultra - Save up to $250
- Galaxy Watch 8 - Save up to $200
