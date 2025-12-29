Samsung's Year End Sale Introduces Major Discounts on Popular Monitors and TVs

Samsung kicked off a new end-of-the-year sale this week, introducing great deals on monitors, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a good time to purchase a Samsung monitor, with hundreds of monitor deals available during the event. One of the best markdowns is on the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, available for $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99. If you're looking to add a second monitor to your workstation, you'll also find a few smaller options, like the 32-inch ViewFinity S7 for $299.99, down from $459.99.

For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.



