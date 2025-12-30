Jackery and Anker Hosting New Year's Sales With Up to 65% Off

Anyone shopping for portable power stations can find up to 65 percent off Anker and Jackery's best accessories this week. Each retailer is hosting a New Year's sale for its most popular charging accessories, with major savings on these high-priced power stations that match Black Friday prices in many cases.



Jackery

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Jackery and Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Jackery's event has up to $3,600 off select portable power stations this week. This includes everything from the smaller Explorer 500 to Jackery's line of HomePower Solar Generators that can power essential home electronics for as long as 30 days.

Anker SOLIX

Similar to Jackery, Anker SOLIX is hosting a sale that has up to 65 percent off select portable power stations. Overall, Anker SOLIX has a few more affordable options coming in under $500, as well as numerous high-end stations with various accessories like solar panels and expandable batteries.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.