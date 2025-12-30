Will the Apple Pencil Work With the iPhone Fold?

by

Apple plans to enter the foldable smartphone market in September 2026, debuting its first foldable iPhone. We've heard multiple rumors about the design of the upcoming device, but little has been revealed about the operating system or the software features.

iphone fold text
Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will be around 5.4 inches when closed, and approximately 7.6 inches when open, giving it a 4:3 aspect ratio. We did a video featuring a rough ‌iPhone‌ Fold mockup at those dimensions yesterday, which provides an idea of what the device will look like.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

When unfolded, the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ will be bigger than any ‌iPhone‌ to date, and not too far off in size from the original iPad mini. The current ‌iPad mini‌ has an 8.3-inch screen size, but the first models had a 7.9-inch display.

Since the ‌iPhone‌ Fold's inner display will be close to an iPad in size, will it run iOS or iPadOS? Will it work like a standard ‌iPhone‌ when the display is closed, and an ‌iPad‌ when it's open? Or will it get something in between?

We haven't heard much about iOS 27 as of yet or what Apple has in store for the ‌iPhone‌ Fold, so it's still a mystery. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that iOS 27 will lay the foundation for the foldable ‌iPhone‌ and future foldables, but that's about it.

With a larger display, the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will probably support some kind of split screen view or multitasking option, perhaps even adopting Slide Over. Apple Pencil support for a 7.6-inch display could make sense, but the ‌iPhone‌ Fold's display will be an awkward middle size between an ‌iPhone‌ and an ‌iPad‌. We haven't heard rumors that the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will work with the ‌Apple Pencil‌, but we also haven't heard rumors that it won't.

‌Apple Pencil‌ support could be useful for quick note taking, sketches, signing documents, editing photos and videos, and more. Steve Jobs famously said "Nobody wants a stylus," but in the years since he touted the ergonomics of the finger, the stylus has evolved. The ‌Apple Pencil‌ isn't one of the tiny plastic pens or imprecise rubber-tipped styluses that were around back in 2007 when Jobs commented on them. It's a writing implement that accurately mimics a pen or a pencil, and it feels natural to use.

Samsung's foldables supported the optional S Pen for many years, but the latest Galaxy Z Fold7 dropped the feature for a thinner and lighter design, which might not bode well for Apple offering the functionality. Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone‌ Fold is going to be somewhere around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, which will make it thinner than Apple's 5.1mm iPad Pro, the thinnest Apple device to date.

Some dedicated Samsung Galaxy Fold users are unhappy with the feature's removal, so there are definitely foldable smartphone customers out there who like the flexibility of being able to use a stylus. Rumors suggest that Samsung is considering bringing S Pen support back to the next-generation Galaxy Fold, which will, coincidentally, have a shorter, wider design to match the iPhone Fold. If Apple implements ‌Apple Pencil‌ support and Samsung doesn't, it's possible Apple will draw some switchers who don't want to use a foldable without a pen option. The opposite is also a possibility, so Apple could lose customers who don't want a foldable without a pen.

Google didn't design a stylus for the Pixel Fold, but it did implement support for the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI), so the device works with third-party USI pens. USI pens don't have the same functionality as the ‌Apple Pencil‌, lacking features like pressure sensitivity, but the basic stylus functionality is there for those who want it.

Apple could do something similar to Google. Add support for the ‌Apple Pencil‌ for those who want it, without making it a primary marketing point. That would make the ‌Apple Pencil‌ available for those who want the extra functionality, but it wouldn't be a necessity. Apple could also design an ‌iPhone‌ Fold-specific ‌Apple Pencil‌ that is sized to the device and able to be charged with it, but it all depends on how Apple wants to market the ‌iPhone‌ Fold.

If it's marketed as an ‌iPhone‌, ‌Apple Pencil‌ support is unlikely. Apple has long championed a touch-first approach, and no ‌Apple Pencil‌ support for the ‌iPhone‌ clearly separates it from the ‌iPad‌. If it's marketed as an ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ hybrid device, ‌Apple Pencil‌ support seems like more of a possibility.

Apple might not be able to implement ‌Apple Pencil‌ support at all because of technical limitations. Rumors suggest that the ‌iPhone‌ Fold is so thin that it doesn't have the space for the TrueDepth camera hardware for Face ID, so Apple is instead adding a Touch ID button to the device. With space at such a premium, a digitizer layer for the ‌Apple Pencil‌ is probably impossible. Apple also needs to take into account how an ‌Apple Pencil‌ would impact ‌iPhone‌ Fold features like the crease in the middle, and that might add too much complication.

Even if the first-generation ‌iPhone‌ Fold doesn't get ‌Apple Pencil‌ support, it could be a feature that Apple adds in the future as display technology improves.

Do you want ‌Apple Pencil‌ support for the ‌iPhone‌ Fold? Let us know in the comments below.

Tag: Foldable iPhone Guide

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Where's the New Apple TV?

Monday December 22, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple hasn't updated the Apple TV 4K since 2022, and 2025 was supposed to be the year that we got a refresh. There were rumors suggesting Apple would release the new Apple TV before the end of 2025, but it looks like that's not going to happen now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said several times across 2024 and 2025 that Apple would...
Read Full Article185 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

iPhone 18 Pro Launching Next Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday December 23, 2025 8:36 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another nine months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras Under-screen Face ID Front camera in...
Read Full Article100 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With a Rough iPhone Fold Mockup

Monday December 29, 2025 10:55 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be introducing a foldable iPhone in September 2026, and since it will bring the biggest form factor change since the iPhone was introduced in 2007, curiosity about the design is high. A 3D designer created an iPhone Fold design based on rumors, and we printed it out to see how it compares to Apple's current iPhones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article122 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.2 Adds These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Monday December 22, 2025 8:47 am PST by
Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 26.2, following more than a month of beta testing. It is a big update, with many new features and changes for iPhones. iOS 26.2 adds a Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen's clock, offline lyrics in Apple Music, and more. Below, we have highlighted a total of eight new features. Liquid Glass Slider on Lock Screen A new slider in the Lock...
Read Full Article
apple intelligence black

Report: Apple's AI Strategy Could Finally Pay Off in 2026

Tuesday December 30, 2025 9:01 am PST by
Apple's restrained artificial intelligence strategy may pay off in 2026 amid the arrival of a revamped Siri and concerns around the AI market "bubble" bursting, The Information argues. The speculative report notes that Apple has taken a restrained approach with AI innovations compared with peers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in data...
Read Full Article117 comments
airpods color prototypes

Apple Tested AirPods in Bright Colors

Saturday December 27, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple reportedly tested a version of the first-generation AirPods with bright, iPhone 5c-like colored charging cases. The images, shared by the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami," claim to show first-generation AirPods prototypes with pink and yellow exterior casings. The interior of the charging case and the earbuds themselves remain white. They seem close to some...
Read Full Article83 comments
tesla red orange bg feature

Tesla Could Be Planning to Support Apple Car Keys

Sunday December 28, 2025 4:24 am PST by
Support for Apple Car Keys may now be more likely to come to Tesla vehicles, amid new evidence that the automaker is embracing native, system-level digital car keys. According to Not a Tesla App, 4.52.0 of Tesla's mobile app contains multiple code references to Harmony Wallet Key Cards. The discovery is notable because it represents a shift in how Tesla appears to be approaching mobile...
Read Full Article162 comments
samsung glitter blue

Samsung's Year End Sale Introduces Major Discounts on Popular Monitors and TVs

Monday December 29, 2025 6:29 am PST by
Samsung kicked off a new end-of-the-year sale this week, introducing great deals on monitors, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep ...
Read Full Article6 comments