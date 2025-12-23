Samsung Developing 'Wide Fold' With iPhone Fold-Like Design Ahead of Apple's 2026 Launch

Samsung is working on a new foldable smartphone that's wider and shorter than the models that it's released before, according to Korean news site ETNews. The "Wide Fold" will compete with Apple's iPhone Fold that's set to launch in September 2026.



Samsung's existing Galaxy Z Fold7 display is 6.5 inches when closed, and 8 inches when open, with a 21:9 aspect ratio when folded and a 20:18 aspect ratio when open. Samsung has used a similar size for its prior Z Fold devices.

Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone‌ Fold's display will measure in at 5.3 to 5.5 inches when closed, and 7.5 to 7.8 inches when open (rumors vary). It's squatter and wider than Samsung's taller, narrower design, with a 4:3 aspect ratio when open.

Samsung's "Wide Fold" will coincidentally feature a 7.6-inch display when open, and a 5.4-inch display when closed. It's also expected to have a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it noticeably different than prior models because of the more square shape.

The wider 4:3 aspect ratio is expected to be more comfortable to hold than a taller device, similar to a notebook.

ETNews says that Samsung plans to release its wider foldable device in the fall of 2026, which is also when the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will be coming out. The wide fold will join the next-generation Galaxy Fold for a total of two "Fold" devices, plus there will be a flip device.