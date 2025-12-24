iPhone Air 2 Could Still Launch Next Year

Apple's next-generation iPhone Air could still launch in the fall of 2026, according to the Weibo leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital."



The leaker claims to have been told by sources that the second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ will launch in the fall. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17e is said to already be in mass production ahead of unveiling at a spring product launch event.

The rumor comes in contrast to an array of corroborated reports that the second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ has been delayed until March 2027, where it is expected to launch alongside the standard iPhone 18 and a lower-end ‌iPhone‌ 18e. The second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ was originally rumored to launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max, and foldable ‌iPhone‌ in the fall of 2026, but poor sales of the debut model apparently led Apple to delay the launch.

The second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ is rumored to address complaints about the device by adding a second rear camera and lowering its price. A lighter weight, vapor chamber cooling, and a larger battery capacity are also among the rumored new features.

It is still possible that a new ‌iPhone Air‌ could launch in the fall of next year, especially if Apple has expedited development of new features, since this was the original scheduled launch time frame. Nevertheless, it would be surprising if the multitude of rumors indicating a delayed launch were mistaken.