iPhone Air 2 Could Still Launch Next Year

by

Apple's next-generation iPhone Air could still launch in the fall of 2026, according to the Weibo leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital."

iphone air camera
The leaker claims to have been told by sources that the second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ will launch in the fall. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17e is said to already be in mass production ahead of unveiling at a spring product launch event.

The rumor comes in contrast to an array of corroborated reports that the second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ has been delayed until March 2027, where it is expected to launch alongside the standard iPhone 18 and a lower-end ‌iPhone‌ 18e. The second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ was originally rumored to launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max, and foldable ‌iPhone‌ in the fall of 2026, but poor sales of the debut model apparently led Apple to delay the launch.

The second-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ is rumored to address complaints about the device by adding a second rear camera and lowering its price. A lighter weight, vapor chamber cooling, and a larger battery capacity are also among the rumored new features.

It is still possible that a new ‌iPhone Air‌ could launch in the fall of next year, especially if Apple has expedited development of new features, since this was the original scheduled launch time frame. Nevertheless, it would be surprising if the multitude of rumors indicating a delayed launch were mistaken.

Top Rated Comments

bigglow Avatar
bigglow
43 minutes ago at 07:33 am
I hope the iPhone Air 2 fails. Fail as hard as the iPhone mini that not enough people buy enough of.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
40 minutes ago at 07:35 am

Does Apple listen to the people? A second speaker is more sought after. An ultra wide camera is not wanted.
The UW camera is essential to the photography effects and depth information. Even if you don’t use it, you use it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
qnssekr Avatar
qnssekr
46 minutes ago at 07:29 am
This needs a variable aperture lens and a second speaker. Don’t ruin the design with a second camera.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NVDA Avatar
NVDA
44 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Does Apple listen to the people? A second speaker is more sought after. An ultra wide camera is not wanted.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
40 minutes ago at 07:36 am
To sum up the latest news, who knows....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mtoddy Avatar
mtoddy
41 minutes ago at 07:34 am
They can keep their second camera. I want a second speaker.

It pained me to return this gorgeous phone earlier this year and just go with the regular 17, but I couldn't go forward with the tinny, quiet, underpowered speaker when I spend half my day on Zoom calls around the house, on walks, etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments