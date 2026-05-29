LG's 39-Inch Ultrawide 5K2K OLED Display Officially Begins Shipping Next Week

Back at CES in January, LG unveiled its UltraGear evo GX9 (39GX950B) display, which it claims is the world's first 39-inch ultrawide 5K2K OLED gaming monitor, offering a large curved canvas in the increasingly popular 21:9 aspect ratio with the added benefit of OLED technology for enhanced contrast with true blacks, standard refresh rates of up to 165Hz, and more.



While LG began taking pre-orders for the UltraGear evo GX9 last month and a few early orders have already trickled out through various channels, LG says that the official kickoff of order shipments starts next week.

LG touts the gaming prowess of the UltraGear evo GX9, but its specs mean it can deliver a premium experience across a variety of use cases, from productivity to media consumption and more.

OLED technology delivers a contrast ratio of 1,850,000:1 across the ultrawide display's 5,120 x 2,160 resolution. At a large 39-inch display size with a 1500R curve, this translates to a density of 143 pixels per inch, which is solid but not enough for true retina-level quality. Still, the large, curved display means many users will often be sitting further from the display than usual to be able to take in the full scope of content on the display, and that should prove plenty sharp in most situations.

The Tandem OLED panel in the UltraGear evo GX9 supports up to 335 nits of typical brightness, which is likely sufficient for most uses but does lag behind some other displays including ones in Apple products. The OLED contrast, color fidelity at up to 98.5% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, and HDR support that can push brightness to 1,500 nits at 1.5% APL and 600 nits at 10% APL should, however, all help to offer a quality viewing experience.



For those who do want to game on this display, the UltraGear evo GX9 features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, as well as 0.03ms response times to keep up with fast-moving content.

On the connectivity side, the UltraGear evo GX9 offers a USB-C port with 90-watt power delivery to a connected computer, as well as DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1.

We'll be looking to go hands-on with the LG UltraGear evo GX9 as soon as we can, and we'll report back on how well it works for Mac users, but for now LG is taking orders on its own site priced at $1,799.99, and it's also available at Amazon for the same price with delivery quotes starting around June 8.