iPhone 18 Pro Launching Next Year With These 12 New Features

by

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another nine months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.

iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

  1. The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras
  2. Under-screen Face ID
  3. Front camera in top-left corner of the screen
  4. Variable aperture for at least one rear camera
  5. A20 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's 2nm process and new packaging technology
  6. A simplified Camera Control button with no swipe gestures
  7. Design changes to the rear Ceramic Shield for MagSafe charging, potentially including a more frosted glass appearance
  8. Apple-designed C1X or C2 modem for 5G/LTE cellular connectivity
  9. Apple-designed N1 chip or newer for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread
  10. Web browsing via satellite
  11. New color options under consideration: burgundy, brown, and purple
  12. iPhone 18 Pro Max may be slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, perhaps to accommodate a larger battery

Apple will likely release the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026. Bookmark our iPhone 18 roundup to stay on top of future rumors.

