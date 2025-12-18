iMac Rumor Recap: OLED Display, M5 Max, 32-Inch Model, and More

by

While it appears that the iMac will not be updated in 2025, rumors indicate that Apple is planning some big changes for the all-in-one desktop computer.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
Below, we recap what has been rumored for the iMac over the next two to three years.

Current Model: M4 Chip

As a refresher, Apple last updated the 24-inch iMac in October 2024. Key upgrades included the M4 chip, up to 32GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, a nano-texture display option, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and new color options.

The overall design of the iMac has not changed since April 2021.

Next Model: M5 Chip

Apple will likely update the iMac with an M5 chip next year, but no other changes have been rumored yet, so expect a spec bump for now.

If the iMac receives some of the upgrades that the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip did, the next iMac could be available with up to 4TB of storage (up from 2TB), and up to 2× faster SSD performance compared to the previous model.

iMac Pro With M5 Max Chip?

Earlier this year, Apple accidentally released a macOS kernel debug kit that contained internal product codenames, including for what appears to be an iMac with an M5 Max chip. It is unclear if the 24-inch iMac would be updated with M5 and M5 Max chips simultaneously next year, or if Apple plans to re-release a separate, higher-end iMac Pro with the M5 Max. The previous Intel-based iMac Pro was discontinued in March 2021.

32-Inch iMac?

It has been nearly four years since Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac, as part of its move away from Intel processors. Since then, the 24-inch iMac has been Apple's only all-in-one desktop computer, with no larger model available.

In October 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that a higher-end 32-inch iMac with mini-LED backlighting would be released in 2025, but it appears that rumor was wrong given that the year is nearly over. Kuo has not commented on a larger iMac in a long time, so it is unclear if Apple plans to release such a product.

In November 2023, Apple announced that it had no plans to release a new version of the 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip at that time. Instead, Apple recommended pairing its standalone Studio Display with a Mac Studio or Mac mini. Perhaps this was Apple ruling out a larger iMac entirely, but only time will tell, and decisions can change.

Wishful thinking: a 32-inch iMac Pro with an M5 Max chip and mini-LED backlighting.

OLED Display

South Korean publication The Elec this week reported that Apple is planning to release a 24-inch iMac with an OLED display in 2027 or 2028.

The primary benefit of OLED technology compared to the current iMac's LCD is better overall image quality, with higher contrast ratio and deeper blacks.

Like the iPad Pro, the iMac could go from LCD to mini-LED to OLED over the years.

Bookmark our iMac roundup to stay up to date with the latest rumors.

Related Roundup: iMac
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Caution)
Related Forum: iMac

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Top Half

Early iOS 26 Software Leak Uncovers Dozens of Upcoming Apple Features

Monday December 15, 2025 3:05 pm PST by
Software from an iPhone prototype running an early build of iOS 26 leaked last week, giving us a glimpse at future Apple devices and iOS features. We recapped device codenames in our prior article, and now we have a list of some of the most notable feature flags that were found in the software code. In some cases, it's obvious what the feature flags are referring to, while some are more...
Read Full Article36 comments
apple beta 26 lineup

Apple Leak Confirms Work on Foldable iPhone, AirTag 2, and Dozens More Devices

Monday December 15, 2025 2:05 pm PST by
Last week, details about unreleased Apple devices and future iOS features were shared by Macworld. This week, we learned where the information came from, plus we have more findings from the leak. As it turns out, an Apple prototype device running an early build of iOS 26 was sold, and the person who bought it shared the software. The OS has a version number of 23A5234w, and the first...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

iPhone 18 Pro Features Leaked in New Report, Including Under-Screen Face ID

Tuesday December 16, 2025 8:44 am PST by
Next year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with under-screen Face ID, and the front camera will be moved to the top-left corner of the screen, according to a new report from The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu. As a result of these changes, the report said the iPhone 18 Pro models will not have a pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the screen....
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Features: What's New So Far

Monday December 15, 2025 4:23 pm PST by
Apple is testing iOS 26.3, the next version of iOS 26 that will launch around January. Since iOS 26.3's testing is happening over the holidays, it is a smaller update with fewer features than we've seen in prior betas. We've rounded up what's new so far, and we'll add to our list with subsequent betas if we come across any other features. Transfer to Android Apple is making it simpler...
Read Full Article45 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Leak Reveals Foldable iPhone Details

Monday December 15, 2025 9:09 am PST by
The first foldable iPhone will feature a series of design and hardware firsts for Apple, according to details shared by the Weibo leaker known as Digital Chat Station. According to a new post, via machine translation, Apple is developing what the leaker describes as a "wide foldable" device, a term used to refer to a horizontally oriented, book-style foldable with a large internal display....
Read Full Article158 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.4 and iOS 27 Features Revealed in New Leak

Friday December 12, 2025 10:56 am PST by
Macworld's Filipe Espósito today revealed a handful of features that Apple is allegedly planning for iOS 26.4, iOS 27, and even iOS 28. The report said the features are referenced within the code for a leaked internal build of iOS 26 that is not meant to be seen by the public. However, it appears that Espósito and/or his sources managed to gain access to it, providing us with a sneak peek...
Read Full Article90 comments
apple iphone air battery pack

Apple Aims to Boost Popularity of iPhone Air 2 in Two Ways

Tuesday December 16, 2025 11:06 am PST by
We have been covering iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Fold details from The Information's report about future iPhone models, and next up is the iPhone Air 2. The report says that Apple aims to make the iPhone Air 2 more attractive in two ways. First, Apple is apparently considering adding a second rear camera to the device, which would resolve a key limitation. The current iPhone...
Read Full Article110 comments
apple music chatgpt

ChatGPT's Apple Music Integration Is Now Live

Wednesday December 17, 2025 3:50 pm PST by
There's now a dedicated Apple Music app for ChatGPT, which allows ChatGPT to make music recommendations and build playlists. Apple Music can be added to ChatGPT through the Settings section in the Mac app, website, or iOS app. Apple Music is listed under the apps option, and connecting to it requires signing in with your Apple Account for authorization purposes. ChatGPT can be used to...
Read Full Article40 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Developing iMac Pro With M5 Max Chip

Tuesday December 16, 2025 7:30 am PST by
Apple is developing a high-end iMac featuring the M5 Max chip, according to information from leaked internal software. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The finding comes from leaked kernel debug kit files used by Apple engineers. These kernel debug kit files enumerate unreleased Apple hardware by internal identifiers, such as codenames and platform names, and they...
Read Full Article173 comments

Top Rated Comments

B4U Avatar
B4U
36 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Still holding out with the hope of a larger display than 24".
Not gonna downsize to that from the 27". ?
Size does matter!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
awshucks Avatar
awshucks
24 minutes ago at 08:36 am
The iMac Renaissance is coming!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azpc Avatar
azpc
18 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Wishing for a large screen iMac!

Up to this point Apple silicon has not been kind to those of us who like large screen iMacs.

I see at least five iMacs for every Mac mini or Mac Studio. The loyalty to the design aspect of the iMac seems to be much higher than for Apple’s other desktop computers. I see a lot of iMacs on business executives desks. They hate a cable mess that ruins first impressions when someone enters their office.

These people are not techies. They want a large screen computer in a compact, clean, elegant design with as few cables as possible. MacOS did not bring them to the Mac. Their iPhones did not bring them to the Mac. It was the clean design of the iMac that brought them to the Mac.

Many have expressed a desire to upgrade but back away when they see the current designs. In fact, many express shock that Apple could walk away from such a good design. A 30 inch iMac with similar power to a 16 inch Macbook Pro with a M max series chip would be perfect.

For pro customers or hobbyists being able to connect to multiple (probably non Apple displays) is an advantage. But for those who just want a powerful, elegant computer with a large screen Apple has nothing to offer.

I know several people and family members who would buy a larger iMac if it was available. Twenty four inches is just too small for a machine that is used for more than a couple hours a day. I am still using my Intel based 2019 27 iMac while holding out hope for a new large screen iMac. - Hope dies hard, what else can I say.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments