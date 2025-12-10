Spotify Rolls Out Music Videos to Premium Users in US and Canada

Spotify has announced music videos are rolling out now to Premium users in the U.S. and Canada, though the feature remains in beta.



The catalog currently includes music videos from artists like Ariana Grande, Olivia Dean, BABYMONSTER, Addison Rae, Tyler Childers, Natanael Cano, and Carín León.

Spotify says the initial video catalog is "limited" for now while the feature is in beta, but asks users to "stay tuned" as availability is set to grow "over the coming months."

If you're a Premium subscriber and want to check out music videos, open Spotify on you TV, desktop, iOS, or Android device, and a "Switch to Video" icon will appear above the song title in supported music tracks. Tapping starts the song from the beginning with accompanying video within the Now Playing view, which can also be rotated to landscape orientation on iPhone and Android.

To find additional music videos – including live and cover videos – scroll down to explore Related Music Videos, or go to an artist's profile and look under the Music tab. You can also watch by genre and era via playlists like 90s Video Hits, Hip-Hop Throwbacks, and Latin Party Hits.

Spotify first announced beta support for music videos back in March 2024, but the feature was limited to 11 markets including the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

In October, Spotify released a redesigned app for Apple TV that supports music videos, which had by then expanded to 97 countries around the world. Spotify says music videos will be available to all Premium users in the U.S. and Canada by the end of the month.

Previously, video content on Spotify has been limited to video podcasts and short repeating music video clips when a song plays. Apple Music has included its own music video catalog for almost seven years now. The feature was introduced with the release of iOS 11.3 in March 2018.