Spotify Launches Redesigned Apple TV App With Music Videos, Podcasts

Spotify has launched a redesigned Apple TV app that the company says has been "rebuilt from the ground up for a faster, smarter, more visual experience."



The new features include a brand new, refreshed design for tvOS 26, as well as two formats previously exclusive to the mobile version of the app – video podcasts and music videos.

The ability to watch music videos is still rolling out in the U.S. and Canada, but it has already expanded to 97 countries around the world, so everyone should have it soon.

Users should see a "switch to video" prompt that appears when a song being listened to also has an associated music video. Video versions of podcasts work similarly, with the added option to change playback speed.

The updated app also offers remote control via Connect, lyrics, Spotify DJ recommendations, seamless playback, and queue management.

Note that if you wait for the new version of the app via automatic updates, you won't see it until mid-November, so you'll want to download it yourself via the App Store.