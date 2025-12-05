Best Apple Deals of the Week: Last Call on Cyber Week Deals for AirPods 4, iPhone 17 Cases, and More

by

Most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday's biggest discounts have expired, but today we're keeping track of the best leftover holiday discounts at various retailers. Below you'll find great deals on AirPods 4, iPhone 17 cases, portable power stations from Jackery and Anker, and The Frame TV at Samsung.

AirPods 4

airpods 4 new red

  • What's the deal? Take $80 off AirPods 4
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $99.00

This week Amazon still has a record low price on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, available for $99.00, down from $179.00. All other Black Friday/Cyber Monday AirPods deals have expired.

Jackery and Anker

anker red

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide on portable power stations
  • Where can I get it? Jackery and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 65% OFF
Jackery Black Friday Encore Sale

UP TO 65% OFF
Anker SOLIX Cyber Monday Last Call

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still find up to 65 percent off Anker and Jackery's best portable power stations this week. Each retailer is hosting a last call sale for its most popular charging accessories, with major savings on these high-priced power stations.

Jackery

Anker

Samsung

samsung the frame red

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DISCOUNTS
Samsung Cyber Monday Sale

Samsung's Cyber Week sale is still going on today, and it has great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.

Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $999.99 ($1,000 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).

iPhone 17 Cases

iphone 17 case new red

  • What's the deal? Take up to 50% off iPhone 17 cases
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 50% OFF
iPhone 17 Cases at Amazon

Amazon this week has big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

