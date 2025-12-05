Best Apple Deals of the Week: Last Call on Cyber Week Deals for AirPods 4, iPhone 17 Cases, and More

Most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday's biggest discounts have expired, but today we're keeping track of the best leftover holiday discounts at various retailers. Below you'll find great deals on AirPods 4, iPhone 17 cases, portable power stations from Jackery and Anker, and The Frame TV at Samsung.

AirPods 4

What's the deal? Take $80 off AirPods 4

Take $80 off AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week Amazon still has a record low price on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, available for $99.00, down from $179.00. All other Black Friday/Cyber Monday AirPods deals have expired.



Jackery and Anker

What's the deal? Save sitewide on portable power stations

Save sitewide on portable power stations Where can I get it? Jackery and Anker

Jackery and Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still find up to 65 percent off Anker and Jackery's best portable power stations this week. Each retailer is hosting a last call sale for its most popular charging accessories, with major savings on these high-priced power stations.

Jackery

Anker

Samsung

What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more

Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung's Cyber Week sale is still going on today, and it has great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.

Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $999.99 ($1,000 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).



iPhone 17 Cases

What's the deal? Take up to 50% off iPhone 17 cases

Take up to 50% off iPhone 17 cases Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

