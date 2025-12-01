Samsung Cyber Monday Event Has Year's Best Prices on The Frame TV, Gaming Monitors, and More
Samsung's Black Friday sale is now bleeding into Cyber Monday, and you can still find great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.
Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $999.99 ($1,000 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).
Other deals include savings on monitors like the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $389.99 ($310 off), the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor for $899.99 ($900 off), and more. We're also tracking big markdowns on home appliances including refrigerators and washer/dryers, and a few Galaxy device discounts.
Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.
For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.
TVs
- 65-inch The Frame - $999.99, down from $1,999.99 (extra $100 off available through offer programs)
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch The Frame Pro - $3,299.99, down from $4,299.99 (extra $660 off available through offer programs)
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,399.99, down from $2,699.99
- 77-inch OLED S90F TV - $1,999.99, down from $3,499.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN90D TV - $1,499.99, down from $3,299.99
Monitors and Storage
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 - $389.99, down from $699.99
- 40-inch Odyssey G7 G75F Curved Monitor - $749.99, down from $1,199.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor - $899.99, down from $1,799.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99 (extra $200 off available through offer programs)
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99
Appliances
- Bespoke Smart Dishwasher - $999.00, down from $1,399.00
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $1,099.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,699.00, down from $2,999.00
- Bespoke All-in-One Combo Washer/Dryer - $1,999.99, down from $3,299.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,399.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,050.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,849.99, down from $4,999.00
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy XR - Save up to $1,140 with the Explorer Pack
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $700 in instant trade-in credit
- Galaxy Z Fold7 - Save up to $1,000
- Galaxy Ring - Get up to $150 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Watch Ultra - Save up to $300
- Galaxy Watch 8 - Save up to $250
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
