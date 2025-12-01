Samsung Cyber Monday Event Has Year's Best Prices on The Frame TV, Gaming Monitors, and More

by

Samsung's Black Friday sale is now bleeding into Cyber Monday, and you can still find great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $999.99 ($1,000 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).

SITEWIDE DISCOUNTS
Samsung Cyber Monday Sale

Other deals include savings on monitors like the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $389.99 ($310 off), the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor for $899.99 ($900 off), and more. We're also tracking big markdowns on home appliances including refrigerators and washer/dryers, and a few Galaxy device discounts.

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.

For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.

TVs

Monitors and Storage

Appliances

Galaxy Products

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

