Apple Announces This Year's App Design Award Winners Ahead of WWDC 2026

WWDC is set to start on Monday, June 8, and ahead of the keynote event, Apple has announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards. The Apple Design Awards recognize apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.



Apple chose one app and one game for each of the six award categories.

More details on the winning apps and games and the developers behind them can be found on Apple's website. Apple also has a selection of apps and games that were selected as finalists before the winners were chosen.

WWDC will begin on Monday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.