Jackery and Anker Hosting Last Chance Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sales With Up to 65% Off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still find up to 65 percent off Anker and Jackery's best portable power stations this week. Each retailer is hosting a last call sale for its most popular charging accessories, with major savings on these high-priced power stations.



Jackery

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Jackery and Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Jackery's "Black Friday Encore" event has up to 65 percent off select portable power stations this week. This includes everything from the smaller Explorer 500 to Jackery's line of HomePower Solar Generators that can power essential home electronics for as long as 30 days.

Anker SOLIX

Similar to Jackery, Anker SOLIX is hosting a "Cyber Monday Last Call" sale that has up to 65 percent off select portable power stations. Overall, Anker SOLIX has a few more affordable options coming in under $500, as well as numerous high-end stations with various accessories like solar panels and expandable batteries.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.