When Will Apple Release iOS 26.2?

We're getting closer to the launch of the final major iOS update of the year, with Apple set to release iOS 26.2 in December. We've had three betas so far and are expecting a fourth beta or a release candidate this week, so a launch could follow as soon as next week.

iOS 26

Past Launch Dates

Apple's past iOS x.2 updates from the last few years have all happened right around the middle of the month, which gives us some insight into when iOS 26.2 will launch.

  • iOS 18.2 - RC on Thursday, December 5, launch on Wednesday, December 11. Four betas total before RC, with beta 4 on Wednesday, November 20.
  • iOS 17.2 - RC on Tuesday, December 5, launch on Monday, December 11. Four betas total before RC, with beta 4 on Tuesday, November 28.
  • iOS 16.2 - RC on Wednesday, December 7, launch on Tuesday, December 13. Four betas total before RC, with beta 4 on Thursday, December 1.
  • iOS 15.2 - RC on Tuesday, December 7, launch on Monday, December 13. Four betas total before RC, with beta 4 on Thursday, December 2.
  • iOS 14.2 - RC on Friday, October 30, launch on Thursday, November 5. Four betas total before RC, with beta 4 on Tuesday, October 20.

Apple has stuck to a December launch schedule for x.2 updates since 2021. Before that, updates were less scheduled with more variation in launch timeline. RCs have consistently come during the first week of December, with a launch during the second week.

Possible Scenarios

Compared to the past two years, Apple is a bit behind on the launch of the fourth beta. With iOS 17.2 and iOS 18.2, the last beta came in November, so the RC was able to launch earlier in the month.

This year, we haven't had a fourth beta yet. We should be getting it sometime this week between Tuesday and Thursday. Apple has historically waited a week between beta 4 and the RC, and then another week before releasing the update. If Apple sticks to a similar timeline this year, we'll see the following:

  • Beta 4 between December 2-4, RC between December 8-11, iOS 26.2 launch on December 15 or December 16.

December 15 or 16 would mark the latest that we've had an x.2 release since Apple adopted a more consistent update schedule. It's possible Apple might want to speed things up. If that's the case, we could see this launch timeline:

  • Beta 4 between December 2-4, RC between December 4 and 8, launch around December 11.

Apple could condense the amount of time between the fourth beta and the RC, or the amount of time between the RC and launch. There's also a possibility that we don't get a fourth beta at all. With no fourth beta, the timeline looks like this:

  • RC between December 2-4, launch between December 8-11.

Apple has consistently done four betas before an RC, and there are some major regulatory updates in Japan, so the first scenario with the later iOS 26.2 launch date seems the most likely at this point.

Either way, iOS 26.2 is coming in just a couple of weeks.

iOS 26.2 Features

iOS 26.2 isn't a major update for most people outside of Japan, but there are a handful of useful new features.

  • Reminder Alarms - You can elect to have an alarm go off when a reminder is due, with standard stop and snooze options.
  • Lock Screen - There's a slider that lets you adjust the Liquid Glass transparency of the clock.
  • AirDrop - iOS 26.2 lets you generate a one-time AirDrop code for file sharing with someone who isn't in your contacts list. It supports file exchanges for a 30-day period.
  • Sleep Score - Sleep Score ranges have been adjusted to better reflect how people might be feeling after a night's sleep.
  • Live Translation - AirPods Live Translation is expanding to the EU.
  • Japan - iPhone users in Japan will be able to download apps from alternative app stores and replace Siri with a different personal assistant.

There are even more features in iOS 26.2, with a full list available in our features guide.

iOS 26.3

Apple often follows launches with new betas, so while iOS 26.2 will be the last major software update of the year, we're still likely to get a glimpse of what's in iOS 26.3 before 2026 rolls around.

The first beta of iOS 18.3 came out on December 16, the first beta of iOS 17.3 came on December 12, and the first beta of iOS 16.3 came out on December 14. The first beta of iOS 26.3 should come the day after iOS 26.2. Unfortunately, the x.3 updates are often more focused on internal improvements than outward-facing features, so we are finished with exciting updates until 2026.

