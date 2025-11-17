Apple Says 'Mac Has Never Been Better' on Fifth Anniversary of M1 Chip Launching

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak today celebrated the fifth anniversary of Apple silicon. The first Macs with Apple's M1 chip were announced on November 10, 2020, and they launched on November 17, 2020, which is five years ago as of today.



"Hard to believe it's been five years since Apple silicon transformed the Mac," said Joswiak, in a social media post. "The performance, battery life, new designs, amazing features, and user creativity it unlocked have been remarkable. The impact has been profound, and the Mac has never been better!"

After years of rumors, Apple unveiled its plan to transition the entire Mac lineup from Intel processors to its own custom-designed chips at WWDC in June 2020. Later that year saw the release of the first three Mac models powered by Apple silicon, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Apple had plenty of experience after a decade of making custom iPhone and iPad chips.

The company promised, and delivered, industry-leading performance per watt for Macs. This feat allowed it to remove the fan inside the MacBook Air, given the improved power efficiency resulted in less heat being generated in the thin laptop.

Apple said macOS Tahoe is the final macOS release that will support Intel-based Macs.