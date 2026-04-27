OpenAI Reportedly Working on an AI Smartphone to Rival iPhone

OpenAI is working on a smartphone in what appears to be a significant reversal from previous reports that the company had no plans to enter the phone market, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo shared the findings from his latest supply chain checks in a post on X, saying MediaTek and Qualcomm are the chosen chip partners and Luxshare Precision Industry is the exclusive manufacturing partner, with mass production scheduled for 2028. Exact chip specifications and additional suppliers are expected to be finalized by late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

Kuo argues that the smartphone remains uniquely positioned for AI agent use because it is the only device that captures a user's full real-time state, including location, activity, communication, and context, which he describes as the most important input for real-time AI agent inference. He claims that AI agents will fundamentally change how people interact with a phone, shifting the focus from launching individual apps to completing tasks through a more continuous, context-aware interface.

He argues that fully controlling both the operating system and the hardware is the only way for the company to deliver a comprehensive AI agent service, and that a subscription-bundled business model could enable OpenAI to build a developer ecosystem around those agents.

Kuo suggests that Luxshare, which has long sought to reduce its dependence on Apple supply chain work, could benefit substantially from an early position in what he frames as the next generation of smartphone hardware.

The development represents a notable reversal in OpenAI's publicly stated hardware strategy. Previous reports have consistently described the company's hardware ambitions as centered on non-phone form factors developed in collaboration with Jony Ive, the former Apple design chief whose startup io Products was acquired by OpenAI for $6.5 billion. Those plans include a smart speaker, which is likely the first product to launch, along with smart glasses, a smart lamp, and potentially earbuds. OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane has said the first hardware announcement is expected in the second half of 2026, with launch around early 2027.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X the same day Kuo published his analysis, writing that it "feels like a good time to seriously rethink how operating systems and user interfaces are designed." Such a device would obviously put OpenAI in direct competition with Apple's iPhone.