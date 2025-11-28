Get an Apple Watch SE 2 for Just $129 During Black Friday [Update: Sold Out]

Black Friday is in full swing, and Amazon has a great deal on the previous generation Apple Watch SE 2 during the event. You can get the 40mm GPS model for just $129.00, down from the original price of $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This deal is only available in the Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (small/medium), and it's selling fast with delivery dates slipping into mid December as of writing. If you're shopping for Apple Watch deals during Black Friday, check out our post for great sales on Series 11 and more.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.