Black Friday is here, and Apple Watch deals are some of the best savings you can find in 2025. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new SE 3 and Ultra 3 models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch SE 3



One of the best overall Black Friday deals is on the new Apple Watch SE 3, which is seeing $50 discounts on Amazon this week. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $199.99 and 44mm GPS model for $229.99.

Apple Watch Ultra 3



Notable discounts can also be found on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is available starting at $699.99 for the Black Titanium model with the Black Ocean Band. You can also find a Milanese Loop model on sale for $799.99, both of which are $99 discounts.

Series 11

Amazon has introduced the first big discounts on a few Apple Watch Series 11 models, including both GPS and cellular devices. You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $339.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $369.00, down from $429.00.

Apple Watch SE 2

Prices start at just $129.00 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, a new all-time low price on the previous generation model.

