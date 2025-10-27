iPhone 17e Could Feature Dynamic Island

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e may feature the Dynamic Island, according to a known online leaker.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island
The leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" shared the information on Weibo in the comments of a post detailing that Apple's apparent plan to equip next year's iPhone 18 Pro models with a variable aperture lens.

The ‌Dynamic Island‌ is a pill-shaped interactive area at the top of the screen that displays ongoing activities, incorporating the camera and other front-facing sensors. It was introduced in place of the "notch" with the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro and ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max and expanded to the ‌iPhone‌ 15 and ‌iPhone‌ 15 Plus a year later. It has yet to be present on any entry-level iPhones.

The leaker added that despite the presence of the ‌Dynamic Island‌, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e will retain a 60Hz OLED display. This would mean the device essentially shares the same panel as the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ 15 and iPhone 16, which seems believable as Apple's entry level devices largely re-use slightly older technology from other products.

The leaker corroborated reports that the device will launch in the first half of 2026, probably around a year after the launch of the iPhone 16e in February. It is likely to feature the A19 chip, with few other enhancements.

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
43 minutes ago at 07:03 am
MagSafe would be more useful.
Score: 3 Votes
yanki01 Avatar
yanki01
42 minutes ago at 07:03 am
iPhone 18 should be full screen. this gimmick is old already.
Score: 3 Votes
EugW Avatar
EugW
32 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Owner of an iPhone 17 Pro here. I prefer the notch. Neither the island nor the notch is ideal, but the notch is less intrusive.
Score: 2 Votes
geta Avatar
geta
35 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Also the new rumored 17e could make you coffee in the morning…
Score: 1 Votes
marklcfc Avatar
marklcfc
30 minutes ago at 07:15 am

Owner of an iPhone 17 Pro here. I prefer the notch. Neither the island nor the notch is ideal, but the notch is less intrusive.
Same, and the main reason I went with the 16e after the 14 I had previous
Score: 1 Votes
nuff_said Avatar
nuff_said
29 minutes ago at 07:16 am

iPhone 18 should be full screen. this gimmick is old already.
I like the DI implementation considering it’s hiding a pill and round cutout. What i don’t like about it is how, what I’ll call “Apple system notifications” only use it but other notifications (text, email, third party calendars, etc) don’t. Such a poorly executed solution.
Score: 1 Votes
