iPhone 17e Could Feature Dynamic Island

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e may feature the Dynamic Island, according to a known online leaker.



The leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" shared the information on Weibo in the comments of a post detailing that Apple's apparent plan to equip next year's iPhone 18 Pro models with a variable aperture lens.

The ‌Dynamic Island‌ is a pill-shaped interactive area at the top of the screen that displays ongoing activities, incorporating the camera and other front-facing sensors. It was introduced in place of the "notch" with the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro and ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max and expanded to the ‌iPhone‌ 15 and ‌iPhone‌ 15 Plus a year later. It has yet to be present on any entry-level iPhones.

The leaker added that despite the presence of the ‌Dynamic Island‌, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e will retain a 60Hz OLED display. This would mean the device essentially shares the same panel as the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ 15 and iPhone 16, which seems believable as Apple's entry level devices largely re-use slightly older technology from other products.

The leaker corroborated reports that the device will launch in the first half of 2026, probably around a year after the launch of the iPhone 16e in February. It is likely to feature the A19 chip, with few other enhancements.