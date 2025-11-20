M5 Apple Vision Pro Launches in Korea and Taiwan on November 28

Apple has announced pre-orders are now open for the Vision Pro with M5 chip and Dual Knit Band in Korea and Taiwan, preceding a launch in both countries on Friday, November 28.



Apple's updated Vision Pro moves to the M5 chip, bringing a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine, while retaining 16GB of RAM.

Battery life has been increased to about three hours of video playback, up from 2.5 hours. The displays render 10% more pixels and now support a 120Hz refresh rate for sharper visuals and reduced motion blur.

The M5 also adds hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and up to 50% faster AI performance. Design and connectivity remain unchanged, including the R1 chip, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and the tethered battery.

The updated Dual Knit Band combines two straps in one piece: an upper strap over the head and a lower strap across the back. Tungsten inserts in the lower strap act as counterweights for balance and comfort, and both straps can be adjusted with the Fit Dial.

In Korea, the Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip with Dual Knit Band starts at 4,990,000 won and is available with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacity, while the Dual Knit Band can be purchased separately for 149,000 won.

In Taiwan, the headset and band starts at NT$119,900, while the Dual Knit Band can be had separately for NT$3,490.

Apple launched the M5 Vision Pro on October 15 in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.