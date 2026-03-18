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Apple Releases watchOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4 and visionOS 26.4 Release Candidates

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Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming watchOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4 and visionOS 26.4 updates for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple released the fourth betas. Release candidates are the final updates that will be provided to the public in the near future if no final bugs are discovered.

General visionOS watchOS and tvOS Betas Feature Redux
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device. tvOS 26.4 and watchOS 26.4 are available to public beta testers and developers, while visionOS 26.4 is limited to developers.

watchOS 26.4 adds a new Average Bedtime metric to the sleep features that sync to the health app, so you can better keep an eye on how bedtime impacts overall sleep quality.

tvOS 26.4 eliminates the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps on the Apple TV. These apps haven't worked for some time and have directed users to the ‌Apple TV‌ app for purchases, but Apple is finally phasing them out entirely. Apple also added a Continuous Audio Connection option for HDMI output.

visionOS 26.4 includes support for foveated streaming for apps and games. Foveated streaming allows video to be streamed to the precise area where a user is looking, and peripheral areas are compressed. It allows for higher visual quality and lower latency.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, watchOS 26
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch

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