Apple Releases visionOS 26.4

Apple today released visionOS 26.4, the fourth update to the visionOS 26 operating system that launched in September. visionOS 26.4 comes 1.5 months after Apple released visionOS 26.3.



‌visionOS 26‌.4 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option. To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the exterior EyeSight display.

Apple's release notes say that visionOS 26.4 includes bug fixes and security improvements, along with improved Spatial Audio and eight new emoji characters. New additions include distorted face, fight cloud, landslide, ballet dancer, treasure chest, trombone, orca, and hairy creature.



This update introduces 8 new emoji, along with other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Vision Pro This update includes the following enhancements: - Support for AirPods Max 2

- 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard

- Spatial Audio starts faster in familiar spaces by remembering the acoustic properties of rooms you’ve been in before

visionOS 26.4 is recommended for all Vision Pro users.