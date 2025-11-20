Two More U.S. States Commit to Offering iPhone Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet App

by

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro
Earlier this week, Illinois became the 13th state in the U.S. to offer the feature. Subsequently, we shared a list of additional states that are committed to offering the feature in the future, as previously announced by Apple:

  • Connecticut
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah

As it turns out, two more states have "signed on to adopt ID in Apple Wallet in the future," according to their government websites:

  • Arkansas
  • Virginia

Arkansas launched a mobile ID app in August. It works with Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet, and Apple Wallet support is coming later.

Virginia launched a mobile ID app last week, and it announced it will "prepare for integration with digital wallets" in the "coming months."

Apple Wallet IDs are accepted at TSA checkpoints in more than 250 airports in the U.S., for domestic travel. Given that Apple Wallet IDs are not accepted by law enforcement, and lack many other use cases, carrying a physical ID is still necessary.

To set up the feature, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, select Driver's License and ID Cards and follow the steps.

If you live in a state that does not yet offer Apple Wallet IDs, you can now create a Digital ID based on your U.S. passport, and present it at the same participating TSA checkpoints, for age and identity verification purposes during domestic travel. It is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel.

Here are just some of the airports that offer the feature — there are hundreds of others:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)
  • Los Angeles International (LAX)
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
  • Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)
  • Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
  • Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)
  • Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)
  • Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)
  • Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)
  • Great Falls International Airport (GTF)
  • Missoula International Airport (MSO)
  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
  • Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
  • St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
  • Richmond International Airport (RIC)
  • Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
  • Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)
  • Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

Travelers should refer to TSA signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Thanks, Michael Gannon!

Tag: Apple Wallet

Popular Stories

iOS 26

Everything New in iOS 26.2 Beta 3

Monday November 17, 2025 3:20 pm PST by
Apple provided developers with the third beta of an upcoming iOS 26.2 update, and there are still new features that are being added with each beta that we get. We've rounded up all of the changes that Apple made in beta 3. AirDrop Apple added new AirDrop functionality, providing a way for two people to share files temporarily without having to add one another as contacts. iOS 26.2...
Read Full Article22 comments
applecare apple care banner

Apple Brings New AppleCare+ Options to India

Tuesday November 18, 2025 8:42 am PST by
Apple today announced an expansion of AppleCare+ coverage in India, with new options for monthly and annual plans, and the addition of Theft and Loss for iPhone for the first time. Options for monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans in India provide more choice and flexibility, allowing users to keep coverage for as long as they require. Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product...
Read Full Article6 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday November 19, 2025 4:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article93 comments
Apple Wallet ID Illinois

iPhone Driver's License Feature Launching in Illinois

Tuesday November 18, 2025 8:47 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Starting this Wednesday, November 19, the feature will be available to residents of Illinois. The announcement confirmed that the...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 17 Pro and Air N1 Feature

iPhone 17 vs. iPhone 16 Wi-Fi Speeds: New Study Reveals the Winner

Tuesday November 18, 2025 10:53 am PST by
A new study has revealed that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air achieve significantly faster average Wi-Fi speeds compared to the iPhone 16 series, thanks to Apple's custom-designed N1 chip. The study was conducted by Ookla, the company behind the popular Speedtest website and app. It said the results are based on global, crowdsourced Speedtest user data...
Read Full Article48 comments
ipad mini 7 feature red and blue

iPad Mini 8: Four Major New Features to Expect

Wednesday November 19, 2025 7:50 am PST by
Apple's eighth-generation iPad mini is highly likely to arrive next year, offering a significant refresh of the device with at least four major new features. OLED Display The next-generation version of the iPad mini could feature an OLED display, as part of Apple's plan to expand the display technology across many more of its devices. Apple's first OLED device was the Apple Watch in 2015, ...
Read Full Article62 comments
macbook black friday

The Best Early Black Friday Mac Deals

Tuesday November 18, 2025 7:32 am PST by
We're getting closer to Black Friday, which lands next week on Friday, November 28. In the lead-up to the shopping holiday, we're tracking a few lowest-ever prices on Apple's most popular Macs, including the M4 MacBook Air and brand new M5 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article1 comments
Magic Keyboard Touch ID Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for 140W USB-C Power Adapter, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad

Tuesday November 18, 2025 1:05 pm PST by
Apple today released updated firmware for several accessories, including the 140W USB-C Power Adapter, the Magic Trackpad 2, the Magic Trackpad USB-C, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. There is no word on what's included in the updated firmware at this time, but it could offer performance improvements and security updates. Accessory...
Read Full Article78 comments
best early black friday deals

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live Now - Save on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches

Saturday November 15, 2025 1:45 pm PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article3 comments
Apple Sports App Preview Feature

Apple Sports App on iPhone Now Available in More European Countries

Monday November 17, 2025 6:27 am PST by
The free Apple Sports app on the iPhone was released in additional European countries today, including Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Hungary, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Romania, Ukraine, and others. The app was already available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austria, France, Germany,...
Read Full Article22 comments

Top Rated Comments

Velin Avatar
Velin
49 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Government-enforced Digital ID.

Currently, voluntary. Soon, mandatory.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VisionProRocks Avatar
VisionProRocks
43 minutes ago at 08:32 am

Government-enforced Digital ID.

Currently, voluntary. Soon, mandatory.
Can't get here soon enough! Hate carrying around physical ID
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ryanmp Avatar
ryanmp
42 minutes ago at 08:34 am

Can't get here soon enough! Hate carrying around physical ID
Agreed. Most important is to mandate businesses to accept it, so it is treated equally to a physical ID.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
23 minutes ago at 08:53 am

So you want to FORCE people to have to carry a smart phone with them???


He didn't say anything about eliminating physical IDs, just that he'd prefer it to be on his phone.

Getting rid of physical IDs isn't in planning of ANY of the states ANYwhere.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments