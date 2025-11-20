Two More U.S. States Commit to Offering iPhone Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet App

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.



Earlier this week, Illinois became the 13th state in the U.S. to offer the feature. Subsequently, we shared a list of additional states that are committed to offering the feature in the future, as previously announced by Apple:

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

As it turns out, two more states have "signed on to adopt ID in Apple Wallet in the future," according to their government websites:

Arkansas

Virginia

Arkansas launched a mobile ID app in August. It works with Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet, and Apple Wallet support is coming later.

Virginia launched a mobile ID app last week, and it announced it will "prepare for integration with digital wallets" in the "coming months."

Apple Wallet IDs are accepted at TSA checkpoints in more than 250 airports in the U.S., for domestic travel. Given that Apple Wallet IDs are not accepted by law enforcement, and lack many other use cases, carrying a physical ID is still necessary.

To set up the feature, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, select Driver's License and ID Cards and follow the steps.

If you live in a state that does not yet offer Apple Wallet IDs, you can now create a Digital ID based on your U.S. passport, and present it at the same participating TSA checkpoints, for age and identity verification purposes during domestic travel. It is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel.

Here are just some of the airports that offer the feature — there are hundreds of others:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)

Great Falls International Airport (GTF)

Missoula International Airport (MSO)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)

Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

Travelers should refer to TSA signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Thanks, Michael Gannon!