Here Are All the States That Support Digital Driver's Licenses in the iPhone Wallet App

There are now 12 states that have added support for storing a driver's license or ID in the Apple Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch, with more to come.

States With iPhone Digital ID Support

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Maryland

Montana

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

West Virginia

Arizona, Maryland, and Colorado were some of the first states to add support back in 2022, while Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Illinois just added support this year.

Digital IDs are also able to be added to the Wallet app in Puerto Rico.

States Planning to Add Support

Several states have announced plans to support digital IDs in the Wallet app in the future.

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

There's no word on when these states plan to add support, nor on other states that have not yet committed to introducing the functionality.



Passport Digital IDs

As of November 2025, Apple is allowing ‌iPhone‌ users to create a Digital ID in the Wallet app using a U.S. passport. ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch users who do not live in a state that supports digital IDs and driver's licenses can instead use their passport to create an ‌iPhone‌ ID.

Digital IDs created using a passport work the same way as state IDs and driver's licenses added to the Wallet app.



TSA Support

TSA security checkpoints at most major airports in the United States accept digital IDs in lieu of a physical ID. Digital IDs in the Wallet app can only be used for domestic travel.



Age Verification

State IDs stored in the Wallet app can be used for age verification purposes at businesses and retailers that support the functionality. Apple is also adding support for using IDs for age verification in apps and on websites.



Physical ID Requirements

Most states say that ‌iPhone‌ users are still required to present a physical ID if requested, and a digital ID cannot be used in lieu of an actual ID.

Digital IDs based on a passport cannot be used for international travel or border crossing purposes, so a physical passport is still required.



How to Add an ID

An eligible driver's license, ID, or passport can be added to the Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ by tapping on the "+" sign in the upper right corner and then choosing the "Driver's License and ID Cards" option.



Device Compatibility

Using the digital ID feature in the Wallet app requires an ‌iPhone‌ 8 or later with iOS 16.5 or later or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.5 or later.

Adding a passport requires an ‌iPhone‌ 11 or later running iOS 26.1 or later or an Apple Watch Series 6 running watchOS 26.1 or later.