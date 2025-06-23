Apple Wallet App on iPhone Now Lets You Add Japan's My Number Card
Apple today announced that Japan's My Number Card can now be added to the Wallet app on an iPhone XS or newer running iOS 18.5 or later.
The card can be added to the Wallet app via the latest version of the My Number Portal app, and it can be presented in person or in apps, where accepted digitally.
Starting today, Apple said the My Number Card on the iPhone can be used to print official documents at convenience stores in Japan, and to access the My Number Portal to receive online government services. In the future, users will also be able to present a My Number Card on the iPhone at hospitals and pharmacies in Japan.
Japan is the first country to support the Wallet app's ID feature outside of the United States.
Apple says approximately 100 million people in Japan have a My Number Card.
More details are available on the Digital Agency's website.
