Pluribus Apple TV Series Gets Humorous 'Bloodsong of Wycaro' Book Tie-In

Fans of new Apple TV series Pluribus can download a chapter of historical (and fictional) romance novel "Bloodsong of Wycaro" from the Apple Books app today. Written by Pluribus main character Carol Sturka, Bloodsong of Wycaro recounts the adventures of Lucasia as she sails on the Mercator, dreaming of her lost love Raban.



Played by Rhea Seehorn, Carol Sturka is a fantasy romance author who hates writing non-serious books and can't stand the fans obsessed with her characters, but the Winds of Wycaro series pays the bills.

Bloodsong of Wycaro plays an important role in the first two episodes of Pluribus, and Apple is using the fake book excerpt to promote the show. The excerpt features eight pages from the middle of Carol's book, along with a letter from the author.

The first two episodes of Pluribus debuted on November 7, and the third episode is available as of today. It is the latest ‌Apple TV‌ series, created by Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan. In the series, Carol Sturka is one of the sole survivors of a mysterious virus that infects the world's population.

Pluribus can be watched on ‌Apple TV‌, Apple's streaming service. ‌Apple TV‌ pricing starts at $12.99 per month, but there is a free 7-day trial available.