Missed Apple's AirTag Pricing Error? Amazon Still Has the 4-Pack for $64.99

This morning, Apple's website had a crazy price on the AirTag 4-Pack, and it appears that it was too good to be true. If you want a reliable and guaranteed discount on the AirTag 4-Pack, Amazon has the accessory for $64.99, down from $99.00, which is an all-time low price if you exclude this morning's situation at Apple.

With Apple reverting the AirTag price to its original $99.00 price tag, and multiple customers reporting that their orders now show a price of $99.00, it appears that the discount won't be honored for most people. Amazon's sale is a guaranteed $34 discount and same-day shipping is available for many cities in the United States.

Amazon also has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. This is not the best price we've ever seen on this version of the accessory, so we recommend looking toward the 4-Pack option to maximize your savings.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.