Apple's Website Lists AirTag 4-Pack at Shockingly Low Price

Apple's online store in the U.S. is suddenly offering a pack of four AirTags for just $29, which is the same price that it charges for a single AirTag.



This is likely a pricing error, and it is unclear if orders will be fulfilled. Apple has not discounted the AirTag four-pack in any other countries that we checked.

Delivery estimates are already pushing into late November to early December, suggesting that many customers are attempting to take advantage of the deal.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was planning to release an AirTag 2 in mid-2025, but that did not happen. The current AirTag was released in April 2021.

For those unfamiliar with the AirTag, it is a Bluetooth accessory that you can attach to items like a backpack and keys, and you can then track the location of those items in the Find My app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. Similar item trackers are sold by brands like Tile, Samsung, Chipolo, and Pebblebee.