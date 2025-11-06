New Apple TV Intro Was Made With Practical Effects
The all-new intro sequence for Apple TV was made with practical effects and shot in-camera, Ad Age reports.
Rather than using digital techniques, the new sequence was made by shooting large glass versions of the Apple TV logo, with physical motion and changing lighting used to create effects. Apple partnered with TBWA\Media Arts Lab to create the intro.
Ad Age released an exclusive look brief behind-the-scenes clip showing some of that process, which was then shared on X:
The intro now plays before all Apple TV content. The company has made a one-second-long sting for trailers, along with a five-second-long version for TV shows and a 12-second-long cinematic version for movies. It is accompanied by a new sound composed by Finneas.
Earlier this week, Apple's rebrand of Apple TV+ was made official, with Apple updating the Apple TV+ page on its website to read just "Apple TV" and updated app icons rolling out across devices.
