New Apple TV Intro Was Made With Practical Effects

by

The all-new intro sequence for Apple TV was made with practical effects and shot in-camera, Ad Age reports.

apple tv logo physical
Rather than using digital techniques, the new sequence was made by shooting large glass versions of the ‌Apple TV‌ logo, with physical motion and changing lighting used to create effects. Apple partnered with TBWA\Media Arts Lab to create the intro.

Ad Age released an exclusive look brief behind-the-scenes clip showing some of that process, which was then shared on X:

The intro now plays before all ‌Apple TV‌ content. The company has made a one-second-long sting for trailers, along with a five-second-long version for TV shows and a 12-second-long cinematic version for movies. It is accompanied by a new sound composed by Finneas.

Earlier this week, Apple's rebrand of ‌Apple TV‌+ was made official, with Apple updating the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ page on its website to read just "‌‌Apple TV‌‌" and updated app icons rolling out across devices.

Top Rated Comments

CalebOfReese Avatar
CalebOfReese
17 minutes ago at 07:13 am

Can you put resource into updating iWork and not this crap please

Regards, everyone
Something tells me their TV division has absolutely nothing to do with, or has no bearing on whatsoever their App Division. Like it or not, Apple is a behemoth now. They have many divisions and factions with totally independent budgets that have nothing to do with each other.

This is like being mad at a Wells Fargo in San Francisco because the staff at a Wells Fargo in New York were rude to you.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
26 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Can you put resource into updating iWork and not this crap please

Regards, everyone
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheBeverage Avatar
TheBeverage
3 minutes ago at 07:27 am
This is actually really neat!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Reminds me of the old HBO intro from the 80s

?



Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Interesting story. I do like the look of the logo.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macgeek86 Avatar
macgeek86
5 minutes ago at 07:26 am
This is REALLY cool. I love that Apple is still hiring, working with, and using real art and artistry. To all the people downplaying this, you don't get it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments