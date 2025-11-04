Delta Now Offers iOS 26's Upgraded Boarding Passes in Apple Wallet

Delta recently added support for iOS 26's upgraded boarding pass experience in the Apple Wallet app, according to MacRumors reader Aaron Binner.



It is not entirely clear if Delta support was added in the iOS 26.2 beta, which was released earlier today, or if this is a server-side change.

The upgraded boarding passes have an option to turn on Live Activities, allowing you to keep track of your flight at a glance on your iPhone's Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island. You can also share the Live Activities widget with others.

In addition, new shortcuts provide one-tap access to Apple Maps for airport directions, and to the Find My app for baggage tracking.

Finally, the Wallet app automatically updates flight details, such as the gate and departure time.

United has offered the upgraded boarding passes for at least a month. In June, Apple said eight other airlines would eventually offer them, including Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, Lufthansa, Qantas, Virgin Australia, and Jetstar.