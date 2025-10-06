Apple Wallet's New Boarding Passes Now Supported by United Airlines

by

United Airlines has become the first carrier to support Apple Wallet's enhanced boarding passes in iOS 26, reports 9to5Mac.

iOS 26 Apple Wallet Boarding Passes

Example of new boarding pass features in iOS 26

Apple added several new features for boarding passes in iOS 26. Previewed at WWDC in June, the features include Live Activities for tracking flights directly from the Lock Screen, airport terminal maps, and Find My integration for luggage tracking.

According to the report's tipster, users must manually enable the Live Activity through the Wallet app – it doesn't activate automatically. Also, when a user shares flight status with others, they see the Live Activity, minus boarding group and seat information.

United joins a growing list of airlines that Apple says is planning to adopt the feature. Others include Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Lufthansa, Qantas, and Virgin Australia.

Top Rated Comments

DougieS Avatar
DougieS
31 minutes ago at 03:45 am
Good to see Airlines adopting Apple features promptly unlike some other industries ?

Looks like a neat feature too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments