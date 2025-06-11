Apple Lists 10 Airlines Set to Offer iOS 26's Upgraded Boarding Passes

As we previously reported, iOS 26 enhances Apple Wallet app boarding passes in a few ways. First, the passes now support Live Activities, allowing you to keep track of a flight at a glance on your iPhone's Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and newer. In addition, new shortcuts below the passes provide one-tap access to Apple Maps for airport directions, and to the Find My app for baggage tracking. And, the Wallet app automatically updates flight details, such as the gate and departure time.



Apple has since announced that the refreshed boarding passes will be available starting with 10 airlines, including Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, United, Jetstar, Lufthansa, Qantas, and Virgin Australia.

Live Activities support for flights was already available through the Flighty app, so Apple is playing catch up here with the iPhone's built-in Wallet app. Flighty still offers many more features, including the Passport, which lets you keep track of cities that you have flown to, see your total distance traveled, and compare stats with friends.

iOS 26 is available now in developer beta, with a public beta to follow next month.