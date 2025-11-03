Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.1 With New Liquid Glass Setting and More

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.1, the first major update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out in September. macOS Tahoe 26.1 comes 49 days after Apple first released macOS Tahoe.



Mac users can download the macOS Tahoe update by using the Software Update section of System Settings.

macOS Tahoe 26.1 adds a toggle that allows you to select a Tinted mode for Liquid Glass, adding additional opacity. There are also improvements to AirPlay and FaceTime, with Apple's full release notes below.



This update includes the following features and enhancements:

- Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

- Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

- Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

- Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region) For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: support.apple.com/100100. Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. To learn more, please visit: apple.com/macos/feature-availability.

Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit: support.apple.com/125039.

More information on the features in macOS Tahoe can be found in our macOS Tahoe roundup.