First macOS Tahoe 26.6 Beta Now Available for Developers

Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple launched ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

With macOS 27 set to be unveiled in less than a month, Apple is likely focusing most of its attention on the new software. We are not expecting any major new features in ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6.

The beta is limited to developers right now, but a public beta is expected in the next week or two.