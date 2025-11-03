Apple One Gets New Colorful Logo Following Apple TV Rebrand

Apple updated the logo and name for its Apple TV streaming service today, and it looks like Apple One might be next. On the revamped Apple TV website, there's a new, more colorful ‌Apple One‌ logo available.

apple one cpqesecbv342 upscaled feature
The logo features an Apple icon that's split into six slices, and each slice includes the color that Apple uses for one of the services included in ‌Apple One‌ Premium.

‌Apple One‌ is Apple's paid service that combines several subscriptions in a single bundle price. Apple hadn't designed a recognizable logo for ‌Apple One‌ until now, and the new design still hasn't been added to the standalone Apple One website.

Since Apple is rebranding the ‌Apple TV‌ streaming service, it makes sense for the company to also push the ‌Apple One‌ subscription bundle. ‌Apple One‌ is priced at $19.95 per month for the individual plan, which includes 50GB of iCloud+ storage, ‌Apple TV‌, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

The $25.95 per month Family option offers the same services with 200GB of ‌iCloud‌+ storage and access for up to five people, while the $37.95 per month Premier plan includes access to 2TB of ‌iCloud‌+ storage, ‌Apple TV‌, ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple Arcade‌, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Apple's bundles offer savings ranging from $12 per month to $32 per month.

Top Rated Comments

Exponent Avatar
Exponent
49 minutes ago at 03:26 pm


…BRING BACK JONY IVE!
???
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
45 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
As a shareholder, I think the new icon deserves a 20% increase subscription cost.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeeve Stubbs Avatar
Jeeve Stubbs
45 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
Personally I would have drawn the slices vertically, because that's usually the way people cut their apples.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigBlur Avatar
BigBlur
41 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
Looks like one of those wooden stacking toys for toddlers. Is that where they got their inspiration?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
44 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
This is apparently what happens when you hire designers with questionable track records, or lacking any eye for "good taste".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
35 minutes ago at 03:41 pm

This is apparently what happens when you hire designers with questionable track records, or lacking any eye for "good taste".
At first I thought I was looking at the Apple rainbow logo then I realized it's a desecrated rainbow logo.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments