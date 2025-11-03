Apple One Gets New Colorful Logo Following Apple TV Rebrand
Apple updated the logo and name for its Apple TV streaming service today, and it looks like Apple One might be next. On the revamped Apple TV website, there's a new, more colorful Apple One logo available.
The logo features an Apple icon that's split into six slices, and each slice includes the color that Apple uses for one of the services included in Apple One Premium.
Apple One is Apple's paid service that combines several subscriptions in a single bundle price. Apple hadn't designed a recognizable logo for Apple One until now, and the new design still hasn't been added to the standalone Apple One website.
Since Apple is rebranding the Apple TV streaming service, it makes sense for the company to also push the Apple One subscription bundle. Apple One is priced at $19.95 per month for the individual plan, which includes 50GB of iCloud+ storage, Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.
The $25.95 per month Family option offers the same services with 200GB of iCloud+ storage and access for up to five people, while the $37.95 per month Premier plan includes access to 2TB of iCloud+ storage, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Apple's bundles offer savings ranging from $12 per month to $32 per month.
