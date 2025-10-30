Apple Reports 4Q 2025 Results: $27.5B Profit on $102.5B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which corresponds to the third calendar quarter of the year.

For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $102.5 billion and net quarterly profit of $27.5 billion, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $94.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $14.7 billion, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple's profits in the year-ago quarter were hit hard by a one-time charge of $10.2 billion over tax issues in the European Union. Without that one-time charge, Apple's profits in the year-ago quarter would have been $1.64 per share.

Gross margin for the most recent quarter was 47.2 percent, compared to 46.2 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.26 per share, payable on November 13 to shareholders of record as of November 10.

Apple set September quarter records for total revenue, iPhone revenue, and earnings per share, and an all-time record for Services revenue.

For the full fiscal year, Apple recorded $416.2 billion in sales and $112.0 billion in net income, compared to $391.0 billion in sales and $93.7 billion in net income for fiscal 2024. Both numbers set all-time fiscal year records for Apple, topping previous highs set in fiscal 2022.

“Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.”

As has been the case for over five years now, Apple is once again not issuing detailed guidance for the current quarter ending in December, though it should provide some color on things in its conference call.

Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q4 2025 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...


