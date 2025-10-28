Apple CEO Tim Cook Joins President Trump in Tokyo

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump and other technology executives from the U.S. and Japan today at a closed-door dinner in Tokyo, in an effort to promote Japanese investment in the United States (via Bloomberg).



The dinner took place at the residence of U.S. Ambassador George Glass. President Trump used the event to highlight expected Japanese financing of U.S. projects under the $550 billion framework negotiated earlier in 2025, which was paired with tariff concessions on Japanese goods. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick outlined what he described as up to $490 billion worth of potential new Japanese-linked U.S. investment commitments.

Other attendees included Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Rakuten Chairman Hiroshi Mikitani, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Honda President Toshihiro Mibe, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, and Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada. Trump said they were "phenomenal business people" and that the United States "won't let you down."

Japan is one of Apple's most important markets. The company sources a range of critical components from the country, such as image sensors from Sony, panels from Sharp and JDI, batteries from Murata, and more. Cook did not speak at the event and no Apple-specific investments or policy announcements were disclosed.