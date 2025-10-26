M6 iPad Pro Likely to Feature Vapor Chamber Cooling

Apple is planning to bring an iPhone 17 Pro-style vapor chamber to the iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that with increasingly powerful chips, Apple is planning to bring vapor chamber cooling to the ‌iPad Pro‌. The new feature could arrive as soon as with the next generation, which will likely feature the "M6" chip made with TSMC's 2-nanometer process. The liquid cooling system would help mitigate throttling, especially as the ‌iPad Pro‌ becomes more capable at handling intense workflows.

If the move to bring a vapor chamber to the iPhone and ‌iPad Pro‌ prove successful, Apple could turn its attention to bringing the technology to other passively cooled devices like the MacBook Air. Apple is now seemingly operating an approximate 18-month refresh cycle for the ‌iPad Pro‌, so next-generation model should arrive in the spring of 2027, according to Gurman.