Apple's 11-Inch M5 iPad Pro Hits New Low Price of $949 on Amazon

Yesterday we started tracking notable discounts on Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, with deals mostly focused on 13-inch models. Today, Amazon has now introduced a new all-time low price on the entry-level 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, available for $949.00, down from $999.00.

In terms of the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, this is still one of the only steeper discounts, with others sitting around $25 off. If you're shopping for the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro, you'll find the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $1,249.00 ($50 off), the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $1,449.00 ($50 off), and the 2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture Glass model for $2,299.00 ($100 off).

The M5 iPad Pro launched this week, and features the new M5 chip, faster SSDs, N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.