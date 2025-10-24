Apple's New M5 iPad Pro Gets First Amazon Discounts at Up to $100 Off

Amazon today has a pair of discounts on Apple's just-released M5 iPad Pro, with up to $100 off these tablets. These deals are focused on the 13-inch models of the M5 iPad Pro, but there are some smaller $10-$25 discounts on 11-inch models for anyone shopping for that version.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Deals include the 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00, and the 2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture Glass 13-inch iPad Pro for $2,299.00, down from $2,399.00. Both of these discounts are the best prices we've tracked yet on the brand new M5 iPad Pro, and only Amazon has the deals.

The M5 iPad Pro launched this week, and features the new M5 chip, faster SSDs, N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.