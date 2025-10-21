M5 iPad Pro First Impressions
Apple's updated M5 iPad Pro is set to launch tomorrow, and we were able to test out the new tablet ahead of its launch to provide some early first impressions for those thinking about upgrading.
The 2025 iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch size options, with no changes to the design. Updates are purely internal, with Apple adding an M5 chip and faster SSDs. Base model iPad Pro options with 256GB or 512GB storage have an M5 chip with a 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 12GB RAM, while the higher-end 1TB and 2TB models feature a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16GB RAM.
We tested the 13-inch model with a 512GB SSD, so it has a 9-core CPU and 12GB RAM. Multithreaded CPU performance is up about 15 percent compared to the M4 model, and GPU performance is up to 30 percent faster. SSD performance is up to 2x faster.
Other features include the N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and the C1X modem that offers 5G speeds 2x faster than Apple's C1 modem.
If you have an M4 iPad Pro, there's no reason to upgrade, because all you'll get is a modest performance boost. For those with an older iPad Pro or who are thinking about getting an iPad to replace a Mac, the M5 iPad Pro is going to be able to do almost anything.
Make sure to watch our video for full details.
