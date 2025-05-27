Apple Rumored to Redesign the iPhone Every Year Through to 2027

Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant iPhone hardware redesigns each year for the next three generations.



According leaks from the Chinese supply chain disclosed by Weibo user "Digital Chat Station," Apple plans to carry out a series of phased industrial design changes affecting different parts of the ‌iPhone‌ across three consecutive years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. The changes are said to target the rear camera system, the front-facing components, and eventually the complete removal of visible sensors, leading to an uninterrupted full-screen experience.

The iPhone 17 is expected to launch in the fall as the first in this sequence of design shifts. Apple is widely expected to redesign the back of the device, with the most notable change being a new horizontal camera layout. The leak describes the move to a "horizontal large matrix lens decorative component." This change is set to be the first major update to the ‌iPhone‌'s rear camera module since the introduction of the ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro.

In 2026, attention will reportedly turn to the front of the device. Apple is expected to remove the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped cutout that houses the front camera and Face ID components introduced on the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro, and replace it with a single circular punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The hardware for ‌Face ID‌ will be hidden beneath the display.

By 2027, Apple is reportedly seeking a fully uninterrupted screen with no visible cutouts, holes, or notches of any kind. This will involve integrating both the ‌Face ID‌ system and the selfie camera beneath the display, resulting in a true so-called "full-screen" ‌iPhone‌.

The post does not mention whether these design changes will be limited to the Pro models or extend to the entire ‌iPhone‌ lineup. Historically, Apple has introduced new display and camera technologies on its high-end models before bringing them to the standard iPhones in subsequent years. The ‌Dynamic Island‌, for example, debuted on the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro in 2022 before being added to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in 2023.