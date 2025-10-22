Apple Vision Pro Now Made in Vietnam

Apple's new Vision Pro with the M5 chip and the Dual Knit headband are assembled in Vietnam, Bloomberg reports.



The original Vision Pro with the M2 chip was manufactured in China by Luxshare, which also makes some AirPods models. The move demonstrates Apple's increasing shift away from China. While it still makes most iPhones in the country, many of its other devices sold in the United States are being produced elsewhere.

Apple's upcoming wave of new smart home devices, including a smart home display, indoor security camera, and tabletop robot, will also be made in Vietnam, according to Bloomberg.

With the iPhone 17 lineup, most models sold in the United States are made in India. Most AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and HomePods are now made in Vietnam. An increasing number of Macs are now made in Thailand and Malaysia. Earlier this year, Apple announced plans to make the cover glass for all iPhones and Apple Watches in the United States.