HBO Max Gets Another Price Increase

by

Streaming prices for HBO are increasing for the third year in a row, with prices increasing by $1 to $2 per month depending on the plan.

hbo max
The Basic with Ads plan is $1 more expensive at $10.99 per month, while the Standard plan is now $18.49 per month, a $1.50 increase. The Premium plan is $22.99 per month, up from $20.99 per month.

Yearly prices are also going up. The ad-free plan is $110 per year (up from $100), the Standard plan is $185 per year (up from $170), and the Premium plan is $230 per year (up from $210).

Price increases are effective immediately for new subscribers, and existing subscribers will see price hikes when their plans renew.

Warner Bros. Discovery previously increased the price of HBO Max in January 2023 and June 2024, back when the service was still called Max. Before all of the price increases, HBO Max had been priced at $14.99 per month for a Standard plan when it launched in 2020.

Along with the price increase, HBO Max is aggressively cracking down on password sharing. Starting in September, the streaming service began requiring a one-time code for logins from different locations, with users encouraged to pay $7.99 per month to add extra viewers.

HBO Max uses account information, IP address, device ID, and user activity to determine if accounts are used by people in more than one household.

Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix have all seen price increases this year.

Tag: HBO Max

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday October 18, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across the Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari apps. More features and changes will follow in future ...
Read Full Article110 comments
ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article206 comments
iphone air thickness

Apple Said to Cut iPhone Air Production Amid Underwhelming Sales

Friday October 17, 2025 8:29 am PDT by
Apple plans to cut production of the iPhone Air amid underwhelming sales performance, Japan's Mizuho Securities believes (via The Elec). The Japanese investment banking and securities firm claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are seeing higher sales than their predecessors during the same period last year, while the standard iPhone 17 is a major success, performing...
Read Full Article543 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones Coming Soon

Friday October 17, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's software engineers continue to internally test iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released by the end of next week. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1,...
Read Full Article48 comments
Apple iPad Pro hero M5

New iPad Pro Has Six Key Upgrades Beyond M5 Chip

Saturday October 18, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
While the new iPad Pro's headline feature is the M5 chip, the device has some other changes, including N1 and C1X chips, faster storage speeds, and more. With the M5 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to a 20% faster CPU and up to a 40% faster GPU compared to the previous model with the M4 chip, according to Geekbench 6 results. Keep in mind that 256GB and 512GB configurations have a 9-core CPU,...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone Siri Glow

Some Apple Employees Have 'Concerns' About iOS 26.4's Revamped Siri

Sunday October 19, 2025 7:39 am PDT by
iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, but not everyone is satisfied with how well it works. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about the overhauled Siri's performance. However, he did not provide any specific details about the shortcomings. iOS 26.4 will...
Read Full Article353 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

Apple's Next Rumored Products: New HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and More

Thursday October 16, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro with its next-generation M5 chip, but previous rumors have indicated that the company still plans to announce at least a few additional products before the end of the year. The following Apple products have at one point been rumored to be updated in 2025, although it is unclear if the timeframe for any of them has...
Read Full Article94 comments
maxresdefault

Here's How the iOS 26.1 Transparency Toggle Changes Liquid Glass

Monday October 20, 2025 1:55 pm PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple added a toggle that makes Liquid Glass more opaque and reduces transparency. We tested the beta to see where the toggle works and what it looks like. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you have the latest iOS 26.1 beta, you can go to Settings > Display and Brightness to get to the new option. Tap on Liquid Glass, then...
Read Full Article148 comments
m4 macbook air blue

M5 MacBook Air Coming Spring 2026 With M5 Mac Studio and Mac Mini in Development

Thursday October 16, 2025 3:57 pm PDT by
Apple plans to launch MacBook Air models equipped with the new M5 chip in spring 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is also working on M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models that will come early in the year. Neither the MacBook Pro models nor the MacBook Air models are expected to get design changes, with Apple focusing on simple chip upgrades. In the case of the MacBook Pro, a m...
Read Full Article116 comments

Top Rated Comments

dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
32 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
they should definitely keep at this! they’ve already pushed many (myself included) back to the high seas… see you there?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poorcody Avatar
poorcody
19 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
Well they pushed it too far for me. Not as many good shows, old shows disappearing, and now three price increases in three years? I reached my tipping point. Canceled my service today.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erthquake Avatar
erthquake
18 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
Subscribe for one month. Binge. Cancel. Repeat for next streaming service.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chubbychild Avatar
chubbychild
19 minutes ago at 02:41 pm
easiest subscription cancel of my life
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
29 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
Why stop at $1-2? They would triple the price if they only had courage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The_Gream Avatar
The_Gream
26 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
All to make sure the big wigs make their multi-million dollar bonuses.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments