HBO Max Gets Another Price Increase

Streaming prices for HBO are increasing for the third year in a row, with prices increasing by $1 to $2 per month depending on the plan.



The Basic with Ads plan is $1 more expensive at $10.99 per month, while the Standard plan is now $18.49 per month, a $1.50 increase. The Premium plan is $22.99 per month, up from $20.99 per month.

Yearly prices are also going up. The ad-free plan is $110 per year (up from $100), the Standard plan is $185 per year (up from $170), and the Premium plan is $230 per year (up from $210).

Price increases are effective immediately for new subscribers, and existing subscribers will see price hikes when their plans renew.

Warner Bros. Discovery previously increased the price of HBO Max in January 2023 and June 2024, back when the service was still called Max. Before all of the price increases, HBO Max had been priced at $14.99 per month for a Standard plan when it launched in 2020.

Along with the price increase, HBO Max is aggressively cracking down on password sharing. Starting in September, the streaming service began requiring a one-time code for logins from different locations, with users encouraged to pay $7.99 per month to add extra viewers.

HBO Max uses account information, IP address, device ID, and user activity to determine if accounts are used by people in more than one household.

Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix have all seen price increases this year.