Disney+ Getting Another Price Hike
Disney is increasing the price of Disney+, with the cost of the subscription service set to increase starting on October 21, 2025. Bundles that include Disney+ will also be more expensive.
The Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently priced at $9.99 per month, but the price is going up to $11.99 per month. The ad-free Premium plan is $15.99 per month, but it will be increasing to $18.99 per month.
- Disney+ With Ads - $11.99, up from $9.99
- Disney+ Ad-Free - $18.99, up from $15.99
- Disney+, Hulu Bundle (Ads) - $12.99, up from $10.99
- Disney+, Hulu Bundle (No Ads) - $19.99 (No Change)
- Disney+, ESPN, Hulu Bundle (Ads) - $19.99, up from $16.99
- Disney+(No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN Select (Ads) - $29.99, up from $26.99
- Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (Ads), ESPN Select (Ads) - $24.99, up from $21.99
- Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Basic (Ads) - $19.99, up from $16.99
- Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Basic (No Ads) - $32.99, up from $29.99
Pricing on the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited bundles is not changing at this time, nor is pricing for the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited, and NFL+ Premium plans.
Disney last increased the price of Disney+ in October 2024, so prices are going up again after just a year. Prior to October 2024, Disney+ ad-free was $13.99 per month and Disney+ with ads was $7.99 per month.
After Disney raised its prices in October 2024 and started cracking down on password sharing, it lost 700,000 subscribers. It is a curious time for Disney to implement a Disney+ price increase given the recent reaction to Disney's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show off of the air.
Last week, Disney-owned network ABC said that Jimmy Kimmel Live would no longer be aired, leading to a social media campaign encouraging subscribers to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions. Disney reversed its decision following the backlash, but the price increase could prevent some subscribers from returning to the service.
